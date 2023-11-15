Dan Wesson's Bruin 10mm

A Serious Auto

At first glance it appears like any other 1911. But once I took it out of the box I could see features I really appreciate. The two-tone finish is a bit unique, very business-like, and the black and bronze provides a no-glare finish that is exactly what I want in a hunting pistol. The Bruin supports a 6.3″ match-grade barrel providing a slightly longer sighting radius than standard 5″ models. A tad more velocity can also be squeezed out of the longer barrel. If you’re “iron-sighting” you’ll be amazed at how different the tad bit of extra length can matter when sighting carefully. Like a rifle, the longer sight radius means you can hold “finer” as the old fellows used to say.

The slide features wide front and rear cocking serrations providing good gripping surfaces. It made slide manipulation easy. Along the top of the slide you can see a finely grooved rib that shrugs off glare. On the left side of the barrel you will see “Bruin” inscribed in small letters for a subtle touch. No big, obnoxious billboard here. I think it’s compelling, handsome — not “pretty.”

The Bruin comes equipped with good sights. For whatever reason, my eyes appreciate the fiber optic green round dot found on the front sight, helping to make target acquisition quick and easy. This front sight is dovetailed into the slide and the rear night sights are fully adjustable. At the bottom portion of the rear sights light serrations prevent glare. With two light-colored dots situated on both sides of the rear square notch, even in low light conditions (chasing the angry boar at dusk) you can align the sights painlessly.

At night the rear Tritium sights glow a yellowish color and contrast well with the green fiber-optic/Tritium combo front sight. While I applaud the quality sights on the Bruin, I prefer optics due to aging eyes. But alas, the slide is not equipped with any integral mounting capability. There are aftermarket solutions, but having a factory-available slide cut for a base plate would be perfect. This pistol could be a real serious hunting tool with the installation of a good reflex optic — at least for old guys like me. I’ll keep my fingers crossed Dan Wesson adds a mounting system for optics in the near future. Hey Jason, you listening?