Customizing The Ruger Old Model Revolver

We live in an imperfect world. If things were perfect Bill Ruger would have introduced his .357 Magnum Blackhawk earlier than 1955 and it would have been allowed to follow a natural path into other calibers before the .44 Magnum arrived so quickly in 1956. But alas, such was not to be.

Ruger’s first centerfire sixgun was a study in near perfection. As a teenager, Bill had obviously spent time in the pages of the American Rifleman studying the custom Colt Single Actions often pictured. When it came time to produce the Blackhawk, Ruger reached back and incorporated such ideas as a flat-topped frame and adjustable sights he had seen on those early custom Colts.

The Ruger Blackhawk was almost perfect. However to save production costs, the grip frame was of one-piece aluminum instead of the blued steel that would have moved it closer to perfection. In 1955, the .357 Magnum was the most powerful cartridge available, however then as now, big bore sixgunners preferred the .44 Special and the .45 Colt. Ruger planned to offer his new Blackhawk in these two big bore chamberings, however something happened to stop those plans.

There are two versions of the story and you may pick which one you care to believe. One says a Ruger employee found a cartridge case marked “.44 Magnum” in Remington’s trash. The question naturally arises as to what he was doing there. A second more believable version is that of a sack of ammunition being delivered to Bill Ruger by a Remington employee.