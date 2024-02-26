Cowtown, Arizona

History

In the 1970s, Hollywood stuntman Ron Nix started building an 1880s movie set north of Peoria, Ariz. Cowtown was born as the saguaro-studded hills and canyons made the perfect location for filming. The town was also a school to teach the craft of being stuntmen (or women). Historians say over 200 movies and television episodes were shot at Cowtown, including the classic Billy Jack films, the little-known film Knight Rider 2010 and Dead Man, an “acid” western starring Johnny Depp. There were even rodeo and rappelling events.

The location was the perfect backdrop for Civil War reenactments and provided an Old West experience for tourists, complete with staged shootouts and gun-

handling demonstrations. Nationally known fast-draw artists Bill Waller and Jim Martin frequently put on fast-draw shows in front of Cowtown audiences.

Waller, Martin and a group of friends were also enjoying frequent informal competition shooting “cowboy” guns in staged scenarios in the open desert not far from the small town of Cave Creek. As the group grew, they realized they needed to organize and become a proper club. In 1982, the Arizona Cowboy Shooters Association was born.

With the growing local excitement of cowboy-action shooting, it wasn’t long before Cowtown owner Ron Nix became aware of the Arizona Cowboy Shooters Association. It seemed like a perfect match to invite the group to compete at Cowtown.

An area was cleared in a canyon below the movie set for a shooting range. It was simple at first but kept growing. False-fronted buildings were erected and Nix donated other items to complete the ambiance. When the match was over, the shooters could celebrate their successes or drown their sorrows in the active saloon and restaurant in the movie set.

Along the way, there were a few growing pains and a new name was chosen — the Cowtown Cowboy Shooters Association.