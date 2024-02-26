Cowboy Action Shooting Then And Now

The Great American Myth

So what of the “cowboy way?” Of all the icons associated with the American way of life, the cowboy — the true cow-pushing cowman— maybe the most misrepresented. First off, in our country’s 220 plus years of existence, the true era of pushing cows across the country was a relatively short time frame, 30 or perhaps 40 years at the most if you stretch it.

In my last ten years living in south Texas I have heard and seen lots of people calling themselves cowboys, cowmen and cattlemen etc., while peering out of the GMC truck windshield. I don’t think so.

In reality, the true cowboy’s life was probably harder than a whore’s heart. The glitter as is shown by the Hollywood interpretation has very little to do with the way it really was. I’ve traveled by modern vehicle from south Texas to the Kansas cow town of Dodge City. Along the way I saw nothing that would lead me to believe the brush poppers of old just rounded up some long horn cattle and casually drove them over a thou-sand miles stopping at all the convenient Diary Queens along the way.

The moving of cattle was a hot, dirty and dangerous task. There was little to do but hard work, and this was followed by more of the same. Most often the cowpuncher’s rifles were carried in the chuck wagon to eliminate fouling when using ropes or while working cattle in thick brush. Simply put, the rifle butt was in the way.

Revolver holster designs of the era show a strong propensity for being deeply throated, which allowed the piece to be protected. They also commonly featured a tie down for the hammer spur to protect the revolver from being snatched while passing through brush or even worse yet, cocked while in the holster.

Because of mechanical design and application, it was in fact a wise idea to carry the hammer down on an empty chamber to prevent the revolver from discharging if it was lost from the holster or struck a blow on the hammer. Percussion revolvers could be staged so the hammer rested between two caps. The same could be done to the later metallic-cartridge revolvers but it often didn’t work as well. One was better served to lower the hammer on an empty chamber.

Many photos and written descriptions show the holster being worn far forward. This may have been staged for the photo, to show the folks back east “we are armed to the teeth.” Or it might have been for practical reasons, to keep the revolver from protruding from the puncher’s hip to reduce interference while working.