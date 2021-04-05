Army Changes

The various No. 3 Models can be confusing but if you think of them as being the same gun with very minor changes, it can calm the nerves somewhat. A big change involved the ones designed by Major George Schofield (there’s the name) in 1875, consisting of changes he felt were needed to make it a more battlefield-worthy revolver. One change allowed a cavalryman to open the revolver with one hand and tilt the barrel by flipping it, ejecting the empties. Then a reload, and you’re back in the fight. The standard No. 3 requires two hands to unlock and open the action.

The Army also wanted S&W to chamber the “Schofield” in .45 Colt but alas the cylinder wasn’t long enough for the full-size Colt cartridge. S&W instead offered a “.45 Schofield” (.45 S&W) cartridge — a shortened .45 Colt. But alas, with so many Colt SAA revolvers in use chambering the full-sized round, and the fact the Colts could shoot either, the Army eventually dropped the Schofield design from general issue use. It might interest you to know the wholesale price at the time was about $14 or $278 in today’s money.

Many of these military guns were sold and became very popular with both the good guys and the bad guys, while the military still kept many in stock for back-up issue. These were used in the Spanish-American War and the Philippine-American War.

Names like Jesse James, Bob Ford, John Wesley Hardin, Pat Garrett, Theodore Roosevelt, Virgil and Wyatt Earp, Billy the kid and others carried No. 3 revolvers. We’re pretty sure Wyatt and Virgil had No. 3s at “That Gunfight” in Tombstone. Wells Fargo and Company bought thousands of the surplus Schofields, cutting the 7″ barrels to 5″ and re-stamping them with “W.F. & C” turning them into instant collectibles today. But, alas, beware of fakes.

Believe it or not, production of the No. 3 variants continued until 1915. Before the advent of general sales of the Colt Single Action, the No. 3 was clearly the best game in town, which may explain its long legs.

Perhaps one of the biggest legacies of the No. 3 design is the fathering of the first big-bore DA sixgun for S&W, the famous top-break S&W .44 Double Action First Model. Able to be fired single or double action, the top-break design, external hammer, well-shaped grip and .44 Russian and .44-40 chambering introduced the first high quality big bore DA revolver for the brand. The rest is history, and we owe all of the famous S&W DA revolvers we love today to that gun. And perhaps, in due course, to the No. 3.