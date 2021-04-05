Our No. 3 American
Think of our test gun as a first generation No. 3 but with a couple of slight changes to accommodate the .45 Colt cartridge. Under Mike’s close watch, Uberti has replicated the original as closely as possible while lengthening the cylinder to handle the longer .45 Colt round, as well as the original .44-40, .44 S&W and Russian and the .44 Special. From looking, I believe they didn’t lengthen the cylinder “window” but shortened the bushing flange or ring at the front of the cylinder to fit inside.
Details include period correct color case hardening on the hammer, top latch and trigger guard. The original-style grip frame and accurate two-piece walnut grip is here too. You can also get one with correct markings for a military-issue version. The finish is a deep, rich bluing coming out more black and looking like minty originals I’ve seen. Nickel is also offered and was very popular in the day due to the black powder cartridges used and the tough life on the trail.
Barrel lengths are 8" (our test gun) and a very handy-to-tote 5" model. I wanted first-model authenticity so I asked for the longer barrel, but a shorter one may be in the cards too. I also think they’re particularly handsome and fierce-looking with a 3.5" barrel. Mike, are you listening?
One of the nearly miraculous things Mike accomplished is to figure out ways to keep the myriad of mandated Italian proof marks out of sight, or at least as much as possible. Early imports were littered with the “approval” stamps from a dozen or more tests the revolvers had to pass in order to be approved for sale. I’ve seen those guns and it often looked like some kid got a metal stamp kit and went to work with crowns, swords, letters and numbers. Mike’s methods to hide these hideous attacks on the glory of these designs pays dividends in personal enjoyment for us. When you hold any Cimarron firearm you have to peer very hard in order to decide if what you’re holding is a rare and wonderous original — or an authentic reproduction.