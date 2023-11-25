Chicago Typewriter

Practical Tactical

Those early commercial Thompsons all sported vertical foregrips wonderfully shaped to accommodate the human hand. The Cutts compensator on the muzzle was a $20 upgrade. The actuator was situated atop the gun for easy access with either hand and the 600-yard Lyman rear sight was both absurdly complicated and thoroughly useless. The fire controls were situated on the left aspect of the gun. While 15 percent of today’s population is left-handed, apparently there were no southpaws in the Roaring Twenties.

Those early Thompsons fed from either a 20-round stick magazine or 50- or 100-round drums. The 100-round drums were ridiculously huge. The 50-rounders were slow to load and difficult to manage yet permitted a great deal of firepower. They were, however, still compact enough to hide underneath a trenchcoat.

Magazine changes could be a challenge, particularly with drums. To load a drum you retracted the bolt and slid the drum in from the side. If you weren’t careful, the drum would slide all the way through, something surprisingly easy to do under stress. Stick magazines inserted from the bottom in the conventional manner.

The Thompson fired from an open bolt that locked to the rear on the last shot. To put the gun back in action you simply removed the empty feeding device, affixed a fresh one and squeezed the trigger. With stick mags at least, literally nothing is faster, even today.

The buttstock slid off the back with the push of a button. With it removed the gun actually rode quite nicely underneath a long coat or discreetly in a case. As I grew up watching gangster movies, I didn’t realize violin cases could actually carry violins until I was an adult.

A 1928 Thompson was unnaturally comfortable. Not unlike Samuel Colt’s timeless Peacemaker, the interface between steel, walnut and flesh was just about seamless. When run from the shoulder the gun was bulky, front-heavy and tiresome. When fired in bursts from the hip, however, you could just about write your name with it.

The earliest versions of the Thompson cycled at 1,500 rounds per minute. The 1921 ran at around 800. The 1928 with its heavier actuator ran between 600 and 700 rpm depending upon the ammo used. For a gun this size firing a cartridge like the .45 ACP, 600 rpm was just about perfect.

The Cutts compensator may have been an expensive accessory but it was undeniably effective. Variations of it were adapted to the M1907 Winchester SLR as well as the Colt Monitor BAR. A 1928 Thompson so equipped is a sewing machine in action.