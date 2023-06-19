Burt Spiller’s Parker

Guns Of Distinction

Shotguns owned by writers sometimes occupy rarefied air. Bo Whoop is an example that turned the shotgunning world upside down. Bo Whoop was painstakingly built by Burt Becker for Tennessee’s legendary writer Nash Buckingham and it was a custom-made Super Fox 12-bore with the unique-of-the-era 3″ chambers delivering a 90% pattern at 40 yards. After being lost for 57 years, its discovery — and then sale — at auction brought the third-highest sum ever paid for an American shotgun: $201K.

Other upland shotguns owned by writers sit in private collections or museums. Gene Hill was famous for two shotguns. His 16-gauge Greener was heavily used for upland hunting and he shot his 28-gauge John Blanch hammergun for dove.

George Bird Evans carried a Purdy as much as he shot his Fox Sterlingworth. Tap Tapply favored a Winchester 21 while William Harnden Foster loved his Parker VH 28 gauge. Frank Woolner achieved legendary status for writing about how he improved the swing of his Winchester Model 59 by shortening the barrel with a hacksaw. Gorham “Grampa Grouse” Cross shot an L.C. Smith. The list goes on.

These scatter guns are to us wing shooters what Excalibur is to King Arthur. They began as the tools of the masters who owned them and over time, they became legendary. Legends motivate us, they inspire us and they ground us with a connection to our wing shooting heritage.