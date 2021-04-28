Bergara & MPA Team Up for Premier Competition Rifle

As the proverb goes, “if you can’t beat them, join them.” However, in the case of Bergara and MasterPiece Arms (MPA), the latest rifle to hit the market is not a result of giving in to competition, but rather a partnership between two Georgia-based rifle powerhouses.

The latest in Bergara’s Premier series, designed to bring custom-quality rifles with standardized features to the consumer market, the new Premier Competition Rifle is built on MPA’s BA Competition Chassis, widely used in long-range shooting competitions like the Precision Rifle Series — of which MPA was just named the official chassis for the fifth straight year.