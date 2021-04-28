Bergara & MPA Team Up for Premier Competition Rifle
As the proverb goes, “if you can’t beat them, join them.” However, in the case of Bergara and MasterPiece Arms (MPA), the latest rifle to hit the market is not a result of giving in to competition, but rather a partnership between two Georgia-based rifle powerhouses.
The latest in Bergara’s Premier series, designed to bring custom-quality rifles with standardized features to the consumer market, the new Premier Competition Rifle is built on MPA’s BA Competition Chassis, widely used in long-range shooting competitions like the Precision Rifle Series — of which MPA was just named the official chassis for the fifth straight year.
Designed to give shooters a competitive advantage in precision, tactical competitions, the bolt-action Premier Competition Rifle is offered in 6mm and 6.5mm Creedmoor chamberings, both sporting 26” Bergara heavy profile stainless steel barrels threaded 5/8-24”. The receiver sports a fluted bolt, Remington 700 scope base mounting holes and a flat face TriggerTech trigger.
Adding to the rifle’s competitive advantage, the MPA BA Competition Chassis offers shooters features aimed to improve comfort, versatility and, most importantly, accuracy.
Machined from 6061 aluminum, the stock is adjustable for length of pull and cheek riser height with the rubber recoil pad independently adjustable for height and cant. Further, mounted to the bottom is MPA’s Ultra Bag Rider, providing rock-solid stabilization when using a rear shooting bag.
Moving forward, MPA’s Enhanced Vertical Grip was designed with an enlarged palm swell, trigger finger support rest and enhanced thumb notch to encourage grip repeatability for shot-to-shot consistency. The chassis forend is also loaded, featuring bottom holes for MPA’s Barricade Stop, a full-length ARCA Swiss for tripod/bipod mounting, an above-barrel night vision optic bridge and an under-barrel Spigot Mount for additional accessories.
Finished in Graphite Black Cerakote, the Bergara Premier Competition Rifle measures 46” long and weighs in at 12.7 oz. Feeding the rifle is a 10-round detachable AICS-style magazine. MSRP is $2,499.
For more info: bergara.online, masterpiecearms.com