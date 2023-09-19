Critical Job

In any business, the most indispensable person is the bean counter, the financial manager. Any successful business has someone who understands finance, either by avocation or by training. A business or corporation is like a person in some respects. Just like a human, the first priority is to survive. Seems simple? It isn’t, which is why most businesses fail, some quickly and others more slowly.

Winchester is the classic example. The accepted narrative seems to be Winchester was the dominant maker of sporting arms after WWII. Then in 1964 the bean counters took over, dumped famous models such as the 12, 70 and 94, replaced them with cheap flimsy versions, running the business into the ground. I remember an article in Gun Digest in which the author said Winchester “massacred” its model lineup in 1964 and liked the term so much he used it roughly 850 times.

The reality is rather different. Prior to WWII, labor was cheap and readily available. Workers were grateful to have a job at all. Firearm production was based on cheap labor, including skilled tool and die makers. After WWII, some companies, notably Remington but also Savage, realized production methods had to be changed to make use of basic machine tools — mainly lathes — and reduce the need for skilled laborers.

Winchester didn’t change. They continued to use milling machines, complicated tooling setups, operated by skilled workers. Except skilled labor wasn’t cheap anymore. In the booming postwar economy, all sorts of manufacturers, from automotive and aeronautics to basic kitchen appliance makers, were desperately looking for skilled machinists. I can remember ads in magazines of the era such as Outdoor Life offering tempting lifestyles and wages to tool and die makers.

Make no mistake, there are plenty of old-timers (me, for example) who prefer the old ways. We love machined and polished steel, hard, straight-grained checkered walnut, hand fitting and tuning. These days I mainly buy guns made before 1960. I’m by no means the only one. But the fact is people like you and me are not typical gun buyers. Most buyers then and now simply want a reliable gun and their primary interest is in price