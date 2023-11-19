A Garand Adventure

From The Git-Go

Indirectly, I got this adventure started when the president of Company X, a friendly acquaintance, asked me if I could find out anything about 55,000 mint condition M1 rifles he believed were held by the Philippine military. Despite the fact the current Republican administration hadn’t rolled back the legal impediments blocking the importation of American war materiel, he believed exceptions would be made for these M1’s because the vice president himself was interested in them. He claimed he learned this from a very respected firearms attorney he had employed to assist him on the project. As a favor, I passed his information request on to some well-placed Filipino acquaintances.

Culturally, Filipinos share a special extended personal connectivity with each other based on family, friendships, loyalty and favors which they rely on to facilitate their personal and business affairs. I thought there might be a chance my contacts knew someone, who knew someone, who knew someone. It turned out they did. They confirmed the existence of the big cache of Garands under military control and, to my surprise, several thousand more mixed American and Japanese weapons held by the Philippine National Police (PNP). There were no US obstacles to importing vintage Japanese rifles. Another firm, Company Z, ended up getting involved. That was the good news.

The bad news was a large Filipino firearms dealer, whom I’ll simply call “the middleman,” was positioned between the American companies and both the Philippine military and PNP. My contacts couldn’t see any way around the middleman.

On the positive side, the middleman had a vested interest in seeing a deal made, was willing to set up meetings for us, had the trust of both government parties, the ability to export firearms from the Philippines and had tried at least once before to arrange a sale without success. This was ostensibly due to the previously mentioned import restrictions. Their relationship with the government was too cozy by American business standards, but this was Manila, not Washington, D.C.

The enterprise was probably doomed from the start, but I didn’t know enough of the facts to realize it at the time. My role was unofficial and I participated at my own expense out of a romantic spirit of adventure. If anyone asked, I was there to inspect the rifles for my friend at Company X. My other American companions were the business representatives from Company X and Z. It wasn’t long after meeting with the middlemen it became apparent Company X wasn’t willing to — and probably wasn’t even capable even of — meeting the Philippine military’s requirements to begin negotiations. They could neither establish a track record of firearms importation nor demonstrate the financial solvency to complete a deal. Company X wasn’t the first firm to try to buy those 55,000 M1 rifles, and the middlemen, suspecting their time was being wasted, were not about to squander the confidence of their valuable military contacts. I never got to see any of those supposedly mint M1 Garands.

Later I learned the middlemen were looking for a selling price of $200 per rifle, half to be invoiced by the government, and the other half by the middlemen. In light of the middlemen’s seemingly small role, this had all the appearances of a thinly veiled bribe, and had Company X known this to be true, it would be to their credit if they walked away from the deal. I’ve since learned what we consider corruption and bribery is what most of the Third World considers the normal cost of doing business.