Zero Tolerance 0022
Ultra-compact cutting edge
The knife-guy acronym “EDC” may have just gotten morphed into “AUEDC” (Almost-Unnoticeable Every Day Carry) by the Zero Tolerance 0022.
Zero Tolerance — Kershaw’s super-premium line of folders — has earned a considerable reputation for innovation, quality and just plain coolness. Now, the ZT 0022 — designed by Tim Galyean — is their smallest folder yet.
Let’s get the numbers supporting this contention out of the way first: 1.8" clip point blade (0.12" thick). Check. 3" length closed. Check. 4.57" OAL open. Check. Curb weight: 1.7 oz. Check.
Now, when you shrink down a serious folder to those dimensions, you could reasonably expect to lose a couple of the features justifying a premium (as in “not-inexpensive”) price tag. You’d be wrong.
Materials Manifest
The blade steel is stonewash-finished CPM 20CV — noted for toughness, edge-holding qualities and corrosion resistance. The front of the handle is textured carbon fiber, the flip side is stonewashed titanium.
The titanium frame lock requires an outward push of your thumb to disengage for “folding up.” It’s a bit slower than deploying the blade manually via a ball-bearing arrangement actuated by a small, serrated flipper but it’s okay. Given a choice, most of us would opt for speedy opening over speedy closing.
And, of course it’s got a reversible pocket clip for right-hand, left-hand, tip up or tip down carry.
It’s a Small World
You gonna pick nits? Okay. This is a small knife and lots of guys say a big knife can do small knife chores better than a small knife can do big knife chores.
I’m not going to argue with the contention, except to say, for many of us, small knife chores are likely the only tasks we’ll ever have to worry about. Besides, trailblazing, kindling whacking and bear skinning are not the tasks this little folder was built for.
Heck, I used the 0022 to slice up carrots and de-bone chicken. Did a good job — and stayed shaving sharp when I was done. Would a more “task specific” fixed blade been better?
Well, yeah. But I just happened to have the ZT in my pocket at the time it was needed (sound much like a CCW argument for a micro-size pocket .380?). The “proper” blade was miles away — in a kitchen drawer no less.
Okay. Sure, I’ve got no shortage of traditional (and much heftier) lockback and slip-joint folders that’ll do most of what this one can but the ZT 0022 has got the premium cachet — and the designer cool — which goes a long way toward justifying its upscale ($250) price tag.
Not sure if I can put into words why, but it does. Sometimes a beautiful, scaled-down piece of engineering is its own excuse for being.
zt.kaiusaltd.com