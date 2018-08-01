XS Sights Introduces New DXT2 Big Dot Night Sights

The Big Dot front sights use a patent-pending colored glow dot that absorbs light, causing the sight to glow before it is dark enough to see the tritium center. The glow dot also stores energy enabling it to glow brightly for many hours. The V-notch rear sight features a vertical white stripe with a tritium vial at the center, creating a dot-the- “i” sight picture for fast and accurate target acquisition in high-stress situations.



“Our DXT2 Big Dot Night Sights are the most visible night sights on the market today for defensive shooting,” said Zack Kinsley, Marketing Manager for XS Sights. “The industry-leading large diameter front sight increases the amount of light that is absorbed and reflected to the eye. The yellow and orange color options we offer address different needs, since color perception can vary greatly between people.”



Optic Yellow is the most visible color in low light and is a direct replacement for the first-generation white Big Dot sight. In bright light, Optic Yellow outperforms white because it doesn’t wash out on light backgrounds. Optic Orange is the best for bright light settings such as shooting outside in daylight and offers a high-glow intensity that maintains visibility in decreasing light levels. These Gen 2 Big Dots are four times as bright in low light as the Gen 1 Big Dots thanks to the XS Sights patent-pending glow dot. This increased brightness is due to pairing the convex dot with photoluminescent properties. The outward curve of the dot increases the amount of surface area, exposing the dot to more light, and the optical clarity amplifies light absorption, which increases the excitement of the photoluminescent properties.



DXT2 Big Dot Night Sights are backed by a 10-year, no questions asked warranty and will be available for the following pistol models by December 2018:



All Glocks

S&W M&P Full-size/Compact

S&W M&P Shield

SIG SAUER P Series (P320, P226, P229)

Springfield XD Series

FNH FN509

Retail Price: $132.00



For more information, visit www.xssights.com.