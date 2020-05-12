TOPS Knives General Manager Craig Powell likes to tinker around the shop on the weekends and has even had a hand or two in several of the company’s designs. One weekend while working on a sheath project he had an “Aha!” moment. “What,” Craig asked himself, “if I combined a Karambit handle with a Kiridashi blade?” While not something you or I would ponder, it made perfect sense to Craig and the TOPS Poker fixed-blade was born. The Indonesian Karambit is a popular Hawkbill-style fighting knife style with a ring at the base which serves as a pivot point for accessing the knife in a variety of grips. The Japanese Kiridashi is a straight edged, bevel-bladed knife most often used in woodworking.

Powell’s hybrid Poker combines these two knife styles in flawless fashion, retaining the combat abilities of one with the utilitarian traits of the other. The Poker is 6.88″ overall, 2.5″ of the total in a chisel ground Kiridashi blade of 1095 Carbon Steel with the company’s rust-preventing Acid Rain finish. Sandwiched between the blade and ringed Karambit base are nicely sculpted Tan Canvas Micarta scales. Delivered with the Poker is a black Kydex sheath with a Beta loop for multi-positioning.

