TOPS Poker
A mashup of two popular but unlikely blades
TOPS Knives General Manager Craig Powell likes to tinker around the shop on the weekends and has even had a hand or two in several of the company’s designs. One weekend while working on a sheath project he had an “Aha!” moment. “What,” Craig asked himself, “if I combined a Karambit handle with a Kiridashi blade?” While not something you or I would ponder, it made perfect sense to Craig and the TOPS Poker fixed-blade was born. The Indonesian Karambit is a popular Hawkbill-style fighting knife style with a ring at the base which serves as a pivot point for accessing the knife in a variety of grips. The Japanese Kiridashi is a straight edged, bevel-bladed knife most often used in woodworking.
Powell’s hybrid Poker combines these two knife styles in flawless fashion, retaining the combat abilities of one with the utilitarian traits of the other. The Poker is 6.88″ overall, 2.5″ of the total in a chisel ground Kiridashi blade of 1095 Carbon Steel with the company’s rust-preventing Acid Rain finish. Sandwiched between the blade and ringed Karambit base are nicely sculpted Tan Canvas Micarta scales. Delivered with the Poker is a black Kydex sheath with a Beta loop for multi-positioning.
Why you’ll like it.
Why You’ll Like It
What Karambit user wouldn’t like to have an EDC version offering more utility than the standard Hawkbill blade? By the same token, what Kiridashi user wouldn’t like to add a bit more tactical ability to the handle of their daily carry? The TOPS Poker is the best of both worlds. A Karam-Dashi if you will. Ingenious. The Poker comes with a user friendly price tag of $95 and is also available in stealthier Black Canvas Micarta handle scales.
TOPS Poker
MAKER: TOPS Knives, P.O. Box 2544, Idaho Falls, ID 83403. Ph.: (208) 542-0113.
Blade: 1095 Carbon Steel/
Acid Rain finish.
Blade length: 2.50″
Overall length: 6.8″
Weight: 2.7 oz.
Handle: Tan Canvas Micarta
Carry: Black Kydex w/ Beta loop Price: $95 MSRP