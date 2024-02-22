Skinners come in all shapes and sizes and it all comes down to personal preferences. TOPS Knives offers as wide a range as you’ll find for a couple of reasons. First off, they are located in the Rocky Mountains of Idaho where hunting all types of game abounds and, secondly, just about everyone who works there hunts. The TOPS Field Dog is their latest skinner release and it hits a nice middle ground for processing a wide range of game.

The Field Dog’s blade is all skinner, hump-backed to glide under flesh without piercing organs. The knife’s 3.88″ blade length hits a sweet spot for medium-size game such as deer and smaller fare such as rabbit, winged fowl and fish. TOPS chose to go with 154CM stainless steel over their usual 1095 tool steel to cut down on corrosion due to wet work. Overall length is a very tote-able 7.75″ and the handle, roughly the same length as the blade, is an ergonomic delight with its ample palm swell for grip, yet thin below the choil to choke up for detail work. The attractive scales are layered Tan and Black G10 topped with a skeletonized Orange G10 layer to enhance visibility in the wild. TOPS provides a black paracord lanyard at the base and a nifty black leather sheath that can be worn either vertically, belt style or ride sideways as a Scout sheath.