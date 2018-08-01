Toor Knives

Experience is a huge factor in knifemaking. There’s no substitute for day-to-day, hands-on dirty work to know what works and what doesn’t. The Toor brothers have such a background in spades as both are military veterans — Cameron, a former Army Ranger, and Connor, a Marine Scout Rifleman.



The brothers felt improvements could be made in current offerings and started their El Cajon, California, shop by modifying production knives to make them perform better. Today the brothers are full-fledged custom knifemakers who are responsible for the aggressively sculpted, fixed-blade Raider.

The mid-size, 6.5-oz. Raider is indeed a wicked bit of business — 8.5" in overall length with an attitude not unlike a hornet poised to sting. The blade and handle are split evenly, 4.25" of the total length dedicated to each.



The blade is a modified clip-point of primo CPM S35VN stainless steel topped with matte black Cerakote Elite, the coating company’s latest blend which is said to be tougher, thinner and more abrasion resistant than its predecessor.



The blade has a deep, V-ground belly (1" at the widest) and there’s a jimped thumb-ramp for added purchase. The back spine of the blade and perimeter of the tang are uncoated, adding contrast to the whole package. This isn’t a problem as the premium steel is highly corrosion resistant.

The handle is curvaceous with a nice peaked palmswell between two long finger grooves. The Raider shown here features a layered red and black G10 composite with a gouged “tire tread” texture but other handle materials are available. The knife comes with a black textured Kydex sheath and there are a variety of carry options available in other mounting systems for additional cost.