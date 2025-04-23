Trijicon MRO SD

New for 2025, the Trijicon MRO (Miniature Rifle Optic) features a larger objective lens and compact optical length that virtually eliminates the “tunnel vision” effect common in many red dot sights. The crisp 2.0 MOA dot is ideal for fast target acquisition, while the optional 3x flip-to-side magnifier enhances clarity and precision at extended ranges.

Featuring truly ambidextrous operation, the MRO SD offers eight precision-tuned brightness settings, including two night vision-compatible levels, five daylight settings, and an ultra-bright mode for high-glare environments or use with weapon lights.

Upgraded adjusters are designed to maintain zero under direct impact and heavy recoil. The capless design, utilizing sub-flush adjusters, eliminates lost caps, reduces snag hazards and prevents unintentional adjustments.

The MRO SD (Red) offers a 2.5-year battery life at setting three, and the Green Dot version — arriving Summer 2025 — delivers 3 years of battery life at the same setting.

The MRO SD will be offered as a stand-alone unit; a Patrol variant with flip caps, an ARD and a quick-detach mount; and as a combo with the MRO 3x Magnifier.

All MRO SD units have the same footprint as the original MRO and are compatible with MRO mounts and accessories.

Like all MRO models, the MRO SD is designed for easy mounting and rapid zeroing, featuring half-minute adjustments with 70 MOA of total travel for adaptability across various platforms. No special tools are needed — windage and elevation adjustments can be made simply using a cartridge rim.

Starting MSRP: $786

