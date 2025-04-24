Springing Into Action

With a mechanical clock sedated in front of me on the kitchen table, I started out carefully, methodically, thoughtfully, like a budding surgeon. I carefully removed parts, making mental note of how they fit into the big picture and then laid them in chronological order alongside their associated screws. I’d like to claim I eventually reduced the clock to a bare frame and then carefully reassembled it, but old-school tinkerers know what always happened.

At some point, I’d make the near-fatal mistake of removing the one certain screw which unleashed The Kraken. This was otherwise known as the Mainspring, a 14-mile long beast of spring-tempered steel which attempted to blind me or slice my jugular vein, sometimes both. While I was running for my life, I’d accidentally scatter the carefully arranged parts so even Humpty Dumpty’s minions and various equines couldn’t get the clock back together — even if they had access to the internet.

Those early attempts at “repair” taught me an important lesson: Springs are hateful things.

Later, when I attended my first pistol armorer school, one of the first modules was regarding “Dammit Springs.” The instructor explained every firearm contained tiny springs which tend to suddenly leap from the gun and cavort across the workbench until they skitter into the most inaccessible spot possible. Meanwhile, you instantly exclaim “Dammit!” thus the name.

Tiny screws are nearly as bad. They don’t often leap from the gun like springs but when removed, they have a strong tendency to embrace their newfound freedom by hiding in the nearest carpeting or scurrying under the biggest piece of furniture. They are also the chameleon of the gun world because they have an ability to instantly change their appearance to match patterns in the flooring or bits of debris.

Folks today don’t learn about such things the hard way. Instead, they watch YouTube because regardless if you’re fixing an outboard motor or a heart-lung machine, there is an experienced technician with an extensive video channel devoted to the very task you’re attempting. As a single example, I now understand the basics of submersible pumps because I recently became fascinated with, you guessed it, a channel devoted to residential water wells. In the old days, I would have needed to purchase a drilling rig and spend a couple of decades learning the trade but now I learned all the intricacies of the business on my phone.