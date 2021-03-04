Just Dip It

The most radical way to remove lead is The Dip. This is a 50/50 solution of hydrogen peroxide and vinegar. This vile concoction will happily bubble away lead from stainless steel. Leave it overnight for best results and neutralize everything afterwards in a bath of baking soda and dishwashing detergent. The Dip will dissolve aluminum and can potentially damage titanium. Use it for stainless steel components only.

Warning — I’m freaking serious here. The Dip produces lead acetate as a byproduct. Lead acetate is just crazy poisonous. It’s a neurotoxin that can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin. It will cause cancer, damage your internal organs, and give you gimpy kids. It killed the Pope in 1047 (no kidding). DO NOT USE THE DIP unless you have proper protective gear and access to a hazardous waste disposal facility in which to discard the effluvium. Some machine shops maintain the capacity to dispose of hazardous wastes such as these.

I have a .22 suppressor weighing twice what it did when I bought it, and a 9mm can I haven’t been able to disassemble for a decade. They both still run like crack-addled ants. However, if you just can’t stand a dirty can, these techniques will tidy them up.

Lastly, I’m not a chemist. Please don’t write Editor Brent a bunch of agitated emails citing such stuff as covalent bonds and electron shells. Just be careful with The Dip.

