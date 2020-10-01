Support Breast Cancer Awareness with Pink XS Sights
Limited Pink Dot Night Sights
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease that affects 1 in 8 women. As a majority women-owned business and proud supporter of the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), XS Sights is offering an exclusive Pink version of its DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sight throughout the month of October.
Called ‘Aim for Hope,’ the XS Sights initiative will support the outstanding work of the NBCF with a minimum $3,000 donation, as well as seek to bring awareness to women about the importance of carrying a firearm for self-defense.
“Our family has first-hand experience with the impact of the cancer journey…and most importantly, the benefit of a supportive network and the hope it provides.”
The popular XS DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sight offers the best front sight visibility in all light conditions, pairing a large proprietary photoluminescent glow dot and center tritium vile with a low-profile V-notch rear sight. The Pink Big Dot is available for popular GLOCK models chambered in .380 ACP, 9mm, .357 Magnum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP and .45 G.A.P.
Shooters can shop pink online from XS Sights or Optics Planet and donate to the NBCF directly. MSRP is $132.
For more info: xssights.com, Ph: (888) 744-4880