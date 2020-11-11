Strike Industries Takes AR Modularity to Next Level
AR Modular Bolt Catch & Magazine Release
The AR15 is the most modular firearm in the world, capable of being completely customized from butt to muzzle. But while stocks, forends and accessories get the most publicity as “sexy” products, few companies focus on the basics — the controls. Controls may not change the look and function of the gun, but they do have a direct effect on a shooter’s experience operating the firearm.
Specializing in high-quality, innovative parts and firearm accessories, Strike Industries has taken AR modularity to the next level with two new products, the AR Modular Bolt Catch (MBC) and AR Modular Magazine Release (MMR), offering shooters a simple but effective way to personalize their AR from home or at the range.
The MBC kit includes four bolt catch buttons — Standard, Oversized, Left Extended and Right Extended — that can be easily changed with the bolt catch base still installed. Made from lightweight polymer, the buttons are textured and vary in size for enhanced ergonomics. Also included in the MBC kit is a heat-treated steel bolt catch base, bolt catch roll pin and spring and hex key. MSRP is $34.95.
Similarly, the MMR kit includes three magazine release buttons — Standard, Extended and Oversized — plus a steel magazine catch with spring, SUS630 stainless steel shaft sleeve and mag button adapter. The magazine release buttons feature texturing for positive feel and can be changed by pushing the installed button off with a screwdriver or punch. MSRP is $35.95.
For more info: strikeindustries.com, Ph: (714) 557-9831