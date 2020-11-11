Strike Industries Takes AR Modularity to Next Level

The AR15 is the most modular firearm in the world, capable of being completely customized from butt to muzzle. But while stocks, forends and accessories get the most publicity as “sexy” products, few companies focus on the basics — the controls. Controls may not change the look and function of the gun, but they do have a direct effect on a shooter’s experience operating the firearm.

Specializing in high-quality, innovative parts and firearm accessories, Strike Industries has taken AR modularity to the next level with two new products, the AR Modular Bolt Catch (MBC) and AR Modular Magazine Release (MMR), offering shooters a simple but effective way to personalize their AR from home or at the range.