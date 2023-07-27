Steambow is an Austrian archery manufacturer specializing in crossbows and also offers knives in their accessory line. The manufacturer has offices in Denver, Colo. and we’re featuring their Steambow AR-Series K1 fixed-blade here. The K1 fixer was manufactured in Italy, factory undisclosed, but when a manufacturer contracts with an Italian cutlery company, it is typically for their excellent quality.

The first thing that hit me when I laid eyes on the Steambow K1 was its sanitary styling. No curb feelers here. At 9.0″ overall, the K1 is a mid-sized fixed-blade capable of a variety of tasks without being unwieldy. The 4.3″ business end is upscale Austrian Bohler N690 Cobalt-enriched stainless steel known for being both tough and stain resistant. The K1 blade — available in a light or dark stonewashed finish — is a gently-sloped, V-ground Drop Point with a saber grind along the rear spine. There is 2.25″ of jimping splitting spine-time between the blade and rear handle. The 4.7″ handle is topped in black polymer scales with a modest bit of palm swell while Steambow also offers optional colors in Orange, O.D. Green and Sand or you can opt for genuine Walnut.

The company took a unique approach to the sheath with swappable main housings for both right or left hand carry options and, just like the K1, the whole system is sparing in design.