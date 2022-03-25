Spyderco SpyOpera

While Spyderco has gained a huge reputation for affordable, hardworking EDCs over the years, the company likes to delight their followers with a slick, more opulent folding knife from time to time. The classy, streamlined SpyOpera is just such a knife. Produced for Spyderco by upscale Italian manufacturer LionSteel, well known for their high-quality European fare, the SpyOpera is an EDC that crosses over into the more refined realm of the “Gent’s folder.”

The SpyOpera is 6.90″ fully deployed with a 2.88″ Bohler M390 stainless steel Drop Point blade reporting for business. Spyderco keeps the blade lock simple with a strong, easy-to-locate lock-back mechanism positioned on the spine of the handle. At 4.02″ closed and weighing just 2.70 oz. — Titanium liners help keep the weight in check — this is a folder light enough to be carried loose in the pocket or you can keep the SpyOpera at the ready using its lightweight, wire-frame pocket clip. True to most of their folding fare, the pocket clip is reversible for Southpaws. The handle scales are a handsome, polished tan Micarta, tightly fit using Torx screw construction.