Spyderco SpyOpera
A Knife at the Opera!
While Spyderco has gained a huge reputation for affordable, hardworking EDCs over the years, the company likes to delight their followers with a slick, more opulent folding knife from time to time. The classy, streamlined SpyOpera is just such a knife. Produced for Spyderco by upscale Italian manufacturer LionSteel, well known for their high-quality European fare, the SpyOpera is an EDC that crosses over into the more refined realm of the “Gent’s folder.”
The SpyOpera is 6.90″ fully deployed with a 2.88″ Bohler M390 stainless steel Drop Point blade reporting for business. Spyderco keeps the blade lock simple with a strong, easy-to-locate lock-back mechanism positioned on the spine of the handle. At 4.02″ closed and weighing just 2.70 oz. — Titanium liners help keep the weight in check — this is a folder light enough to be carried loose in the pocket or you can keep the SpyOpera at the ready using its lightweight, wire-frame pocket clip. True to most of their folding fare, the pocket clip is reversible for Southpaws. The handle scales are a handsome, polished tan Micarta, tightly fit using Torx screw construction.
Why You’ll Lke It
Business first. Bohler is Europe’s preeminent manufacturer of fine, proprietary steels and their M390 stainless is highly regarded for its ability to retain a keen blade edge, even under repeated hard use. In fact, you’ll find this same steel on premium, hard-use survival knives. But the big show is the SpyOpera’s sanitary good looks. This is not a knife that wows with bells and whistles rather than its substance and manner. The SpyOpera’s fit and finish is impeccable throughout. Simply put, it is one of those pocket knives that surpasses expectations in the hand.
MSRP: $250