Spyderco Civilian
Take one look at the “reverse S” blade of the Spyderco Civilian, and you’ll likely intuit this is not a knife for chopping through wood, breaking down boxes, or performing impromptu food prep. The Civilian has one purpose: aggressive self-defense. With a serrated VG-10 blade of just over 4″ and given its extremely thin and acute tip, the Civilian is peerless when it comes to biting deep into material and tearing itself away on a pull cut. I find it to be the most “gun-like” knife on the market by far, and I carry it often.
MSRP: $348.50
Spyderco.com