Skinner Sights Bush Pilot .45-70

Heavy-Duty Leverage

Ever since I read Elmer Keith’s words, “We have no fewer than 5 of these rifles at home” in Rifles For Large Game, I’ve always wanted a Winchester Model 1886 to call my own. I knew I’d eventually get one someday but now, finally holding the Bush Pilot in my hands and working the lever, I’m convinced more than ever it’s one of John Moses Browning’s best designs. Made for the most powerful cartridges of the day, it is extremely strong even by today’s levergun standards.



My Chiappa version of the 1886 is just as impressive, following Browning’s nomenclature and Andy’s request they be made to his “specs,” meaning all internal parts are given special treatment when assembled.



The Bush Pilot’s heft, fit and finish have me excited and impressed — the special treatment is apparent. Everything flows smoothly, cycling the fat .45-70 cartridges effortlessly, as it should. The gun is industrial hard-chromed, giving it a soft, durable, warm-tone finish, perfect for the rough Alaskan bush and inclement weather.



The barrel is threaded for either a suppressor or muzzle brake, but now has a thread protector on it. I requested a white-line front sight, which is dovetailed in the barrel, making for easy windage adjustment should it be necessary. The barrel is half round/half octagonal. The wood-to-metal fit is immaculate everywhere on the rifle.



The Skinner rear sight is mounted on the bolt, giving an extra 10" of sight radius compared to being mounted on the barrel. The blued-steel base and brass aperture peep are both windage and elevation adjustable. Looking like they were made for the 1886, the Skinner peep complements the soft-tone hard-chrome, perfectly.

The 1886 is a dual-lugged, slick cycling lever-action repeater. It’s the dual lugs of the bolt — riding in recesses milled in the frame — which give the 1886 its exceptional strength.



The action and barrel are made of 4140-steel, known for its toughness, abrasion/impact resistance and high-fatigue strength.



The side-plate is beautifully laser engraved with the Bush Pilot logo, displaying the silhouette of a bush plane and in bold lettering, Bush Pilot with Skinner Sights limited edition below. All screws are gorgeously fire-blued and beautifully accent the soft-toned hard chrome. The wood is very dense, slightly figured walnut, enough to please any traditional wood-stocked rifle lover.



Putting the Skinner two-piece together is easy, thanks to the original Winchester interrupted-thread design. Holding the rear stock, with action open, you insert the barrel shank with the forearm bottom facing left and give it a quarter-turn. Screw in the magazine tube and you’re ready for action.



Don’t fret over its Italian lineage. This gun is well built and after firing over 300 rounds (we’re talking over 16 lbs. of lead), it’s as tight now as it was new.



To boil down things down to mere numbers doesn’t do the Bush Pilot justice, but here goes: It weighs 7.8 lbs. and is 37" long. The barrel is 18.5" and half-octagon/half-round configuration, with 7" of those inches being round. Length of pull is 13 3/8". The trigger pull on mine weighed a creep-free 2 lbs.14 oz.