This Wolverine Loves GLOCKs

I tested the Swampfox Wolverine Slide for the GLOCK 19, and I found it to be an outstanding upgrade to my carry gun. It has the right texturing and design for my EDC needs.

I can name many reasons why someone would want to replace their slide, but I’m not one who readily changes my safety equipment. I need a compelling reason. I know that most of us like participating in the Gun of the Month (or even Gun of the Week) Club but modifications on the gun one carries daily should be accompanied by long range sessions.

I know that some people like replace the slides just to make them look better, but I picked the Wolverine to make my GLOCK operate better, and to take advantage of features that agree with my training.

The Wolverine slide is custom machined from 416 billet stainless steel. I comes in hand-distressed Cerakote, or black nitride. The Wolverine fits OEM GLOCK GEN 1-3 or Polymer 80 frames without modification. They come already channel lined and are shipped with iron sights that the user installs himself. The sights aren’t just machined generic add-ons. They are supplied with Steel City Arsenal fiber optic sights. Swampfox also offers the option of tritium versions.

If you purchase this slide, you will need a slide build kit to complete it. You’ll also need an RMR footprint sight, if you are mounting without an adapter. If this is your EDC gun, pick the Swampfox Liberty. If you are competing, use the Justice.