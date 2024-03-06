SIG Whiskey6 3-18x44

SIG Whiskey6

So it came to pass I gave SIG’s newest rifle scope another look. It had, I conceded, a clean, taut profile — like the dimming memories of a lost love. Its 44mm objective glass was a refreshing dodge from the beer-can bells of its competition. The eyepiece, too, had a trim, efficient look. Despite a six-times magnification range, the Whiskey6 3-18x didn’t appear overly long or heavy.

The sample SIG sent confirmed first impressions. At just under 23 oz., it’s twice the weight of the scopes which pulled me from iron sights. On the other hand, it offers much more versatility and features than did its forebears — and sharper, brighter, flatter images. These days, hunters expect more help from their optics, to shoot farther with greater precision. They want a focus dial for crisp target images at any range and to eliminate parallax error. They assume predictable impact shifts with W/E adjustments made in the field and a reliable return to zero. Like top-shelf glass in 30mm tubes, features add weight.

There’s no illumination. While lighted reticles can bring faster aim in very dim light, I recall only once when such a reticle would have helped me. The elk was standing in dark timber just after sunset, and my 2 ½x Lyman Alaskan had a small dot on spider-web strands so fine they were almost invisible in good light. Given usual legal shooting times, a hunting reticle that brings your eye to target quickly in ordinary light will be adequate at dusk in the shadows. Certainly, illumination adds cost and complexity to a scope.

I like the way SIG engineered this scope. Overall length — 12 ¼” by my measure, with the eyepiece collapsed — is just half-an-inch greater than the Weaver K4 on Alice’s Winchester 75 .22 Sporter. The eyepiece is short too: under 3 ¼”. Almost centered between the steep angles to objective and ocular housings, the SIG’s compact turret leaves plenty of free tube for ring placement. A stock-crawler, I had no trouble attaching this scope far enough forward to clear my eye in recoil.

Nor would it trouble a shooter with shorter arms and neck. The 44mm front glass will allow use of low rings on many rifles. A scope hunkered low over bore-line encourages good cheek weld on stocks of standard dimensions and can be as fast on target as iron sights.

To find the ideal home for the Whiskey6, I tried it on three rifles: a lightweight Legendary Arms Works sporter in .280 Improved, a Springfield Armory 2020 Waypoint hunting/target rifle with carbon-fiber barrel in 6.5 cm and a mid-weight 700 Remington in .30-06, with a high-quality but hardly feathery synthetic stock. While it would have served on any of those, it best matched the 700 in weight and profile.