SIG SAUER to 3D Print All New Suppressors, Unveils MOD-X9

Additive manufacturing, better known as 3D printing, has been on the rise since the 1980s. Once reserved for large manufacturers and fabricators, 3D printing has become readily available for the average DIYer as a means of building quick and affordable parts and entire products. In the firearms industry specifically, the method has been used to make everything from holsters to AR components to entire guns, and now, suppressors.

While not the first to attempt 3D printed suppressors, SIG SAUER is the first big name to ditch the standard welded baffle tube design, announcing all future suppressors will be constructed by way of additive manufacturing — their first being the new MOD-X9.