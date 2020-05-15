SIG Romeo1PRO Red dot optic

The SIG SAUER Romeo1PRO red dot optic offers two design features negating the most common complaint against red dot sights on defensive pistols: finding the dot.

First, the Romeo1PRO houses a spacious coated glass lens surrounded by an aluminum body. The frame is slender and doesn’t impede your dot finding activity — it leaps into view. Second, the Romeo1PRO aids the most effective dot seeking technique — forgetting it’s there. The unit has a rear sight notch so with many pistols you can just look for the irons as normal. When you do, the dot is right where you expect.

The Romeo1PRO runs 20,000 hours give-or-take depending on which of the 12 brightness (two are NVG-compatible) levels you choose. When the gun is at rest, the dot powers off. When in motion, it powers on. If you expect hard use, just install the included protective shroud to surround the lens area. MSRP is $519.99.

