My first experience with a holographic sight was less than stellar — probably because while the sight worked as it was supposed to, I just had a heck of a time adjusting to the concept, and trying to zero the rifle on which it was mounted became a challenge.



This was many years ago, and holographic sights have come a long way since. They’re more compact, lighter in weight, better-built and adjusting them isn’t a problem at all. The up-to-date technology is certainly ready for changing conditions in the field.



As time has marched on, holographic sights have become increasingly popular among brush country hunters, especially for turkey hunters. A leader in the field is EOTech, which now produces a lot of different models.



This brings us around to the EOTech XPS2, a sterling example of big things in small packages. This model is not compatible with night-vision devices like its XPS3 sibling, but according to the company, it’s “the shortest, smallest and lightest EOTech model holographic weapon sight available without night vision.”



The XPS2 is one of 16 different holographic sights in the EOTech lineup. Reviews from users found on the company website are all very positive. Nothing speaks better to the quality of a product than the comments of its end users.



By no surprise, a couple of comments came from turkey hunters. We live in a new age when hunters like all the edge they can get, and I’d have to agree that a holographic sight is quite a step up from a brass bead.



A holographic weapon sight (HWS) is not just some accessory du jour for wannabe operators. It’s a quality instrument designed to put a shooter on target. In this particular case, the XPS2 is a Class II laser product powered by a single 123 lithium battery providing up to 600 continuous hours at nominal setting.



The unit, according to EOTech, “allows very fast target acquisition and engagement at short ranges while providing aiming capability out to 300 meters equal to or better than iron sights.” It’s another way of saying the XPS2 is versatile.