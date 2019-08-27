Alaska To Argentina

The 110 High Country comes in 11 different calibers ranging from .243 Winchester to .300 Win. Mag., including the 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC, .270 Win, .280 Ackley Improved, 7mm-08 Rem, 7mm Rem. Mag., .308 Win, .30-06, and .300 WSM. This spectrum covers just about everything you’d want to hunt in North America and most of what you’d be after abroad. All barrel lengths come in either 22 or 24" trim, depending on caliber. To be honest, I wanted to try several of these options but finally settled on the .308 Win.



For starters, the TrueTimber camo is a great pattern and pleasing to the eye. The burnt-bronze PVD-coated barrel, receiver, bolt handle, triggerguard and magazine all blend perfectly with the camo and prove visually appealing.



There are many excellent features of the 110 High Country that stand out. The action is secured three-dimensionally along the entire length within the AccuStock internal chassis. The 3-position safety is located directly behind the bolt and can be operated nicely with the thumb of your shooting hand. The receiver is drilled and tapped for scope mounting. A detachable 4-round magazine can be removed easily with the textured magazine release and there’s no hassle with re-inserting the magazine.



The synthetic stock features overmolded surfaces around the grip and forend areas. This non-slip surface will be appreciated in wet conditions or when your hands are sweaty. Aesthetically speaking, I liked the looks of the spiral-fluted bolt and barrel. The bolt knob is large and finely checkered on the top. Like other 110 rifles, the High Country features a floating bolt head and barrel nut to ensure reliable headspacing — which enhances accuracy. My .308 test rifle — wearing a 22" barrel — comes with a threaded muzzle ready for accessories such as a muzzlebrake or suppressor. The diameter at the muzzle was 0.750". Magnum calibers come with a ’brake included. Before I scoped it, my particular rifle tipped the scales at a tad over 8 lbs.



The 110 High Country features Savage’s user-adjustable AccuTrigger — no more trips to the gunsmith for an expensive trigger job. The trigger on my test gun broke cleanly at 3 lbs. and could be adjusted down to 2.5 lbs. The great trigger is complimented by Savage’s AccuFit stock system allowing the shooter to customize the rifle’s comb height and length of pull for the perfect cheek placement when looking through a scope. Each 110 High Country comes with easy-to-replace comb inserts and LOP spacers. If you have a Phillips screwdriver, you’re in business. You’ll never have to worry again about the rifle fitting you properly as you try to find your target in the scope.