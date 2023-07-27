Sage & Braker Gun Case

I believe a new, custom rifle needs a special case. For the same reason you don’t carry your $6,000 Nighthawk in a $19 nylon holster, my newly restored, color case-hardened rifle needed a handcrafted case. An internet search brought me to Sage & Braker. Their Unscoped Rifle Case fit the bill perfectly as it is stylish and beautifully constructed.

The case exterior is constructed using Crazy Horse Leather and waxed canvas. The interior is a padded, quilted wool to protect the rifle and both canvas and wool interior are water repellent. A padded leather shoulder strap, with several mounting points is included. The case has both a full-width end flap and a full-length zipper while the hardware appears bulletproof. It is obvious this case is meant to be an heirloom.

MSRP: $395

SageAndBraker.com

