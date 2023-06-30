Safariland Schema IWB Holster
Looking a bit like an alien body part, the new Schema from Safariland, raises the bar in looks and performance. At only $39.99, it uses a skeletonized body to enhance comfort and concealability. Made for common daily-carry guns like the SIG P365, GLOCK 43/43X, Springfield’s Hellcat and the Taurus G2C/G3C, the minimalist design means it’s light but effective. An adjustable cant, integrated passive trigger guard retention, trigger shield and reinforced mouth allowing easy reholstering means it has a lot of features in a compact affordable package. It’s also red dot compatible too, keeping the door open to all you red dot fans.
Safariland.com
