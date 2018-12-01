Radetec Mag Counter Keeps Track Of Shots Fired

Just to show handgunners who own different pistol models aren’t being forgotten, Radetec also produces the LED Advisor. This unit is available not only for GLOCK 17 Gen 4 pistols, but also for the Beretta M92FS, the Smith & Wesson M&P and the Government Model 1911.



The LED Advisor mounts on the rear of the grip on the GLOCK pistol, while it mounts as a right side grip panel on the others. It signals with a green light when there are four or more rounds remaining in the magazine, and with a red light when there are three or less rounds left in the GLOCK model.



The Beretta 92FS version is available in either a single color or tricolor setup. The single color version doesn’t light up when there are four or more rounds remaining, but it blinks red when there are three rounds left. When the pistol runs empty, the light becomes continuous red. On the tricolor version, there’s no light when there are four or more rounds remaining, a continuous blue light when there are three shots left, continuous green with two rounds left and continuous red with one round remaining. When you run dry, it blinks red.