The new Pyramex Amp BT from Venture Gear has kicked the whole earmuff concept up several notches. For starters, the “BT” stands for Bluetooth, meaning you can seamlessly connect with smartphone or you can use the supplied 3mm patch cord — allowing you to either talk on the phone or listen to music.



I’m not altogether sold on the day-to-day utility of the music feature while blasting away but being able to take an emergency phone call on the firing line definitely rates as a good thing. You still have the “Rapid Noise Suppression” feature in either case that is, ultimately, the main benefit of electronic earmuffs. On top of this, it amplifies surrounding sounds via four microphones for maximum coverage.



The Pyramex AMP BT has independent volume controls for both ambient and Bluetooth sound, meaning you can control the volume from the shooter next to you vs. what’s being piped through the headset from your smartphone. The whole deal runs off a pair of AAA batteries but there’s another feature pretty much cinching the deal as far as I’m concerned — the unit automatically shuts itself off after four hours. If you’ve ever forgotten to click off the volume knob on your headset and found it Dead On Arrival at your next shooting session, you’ll appreciate this.



At the range they were exceedingly comfortable; the headband is cushioned and is “ergonomically arched” in company terminology so there’s no danger of crushing your favorite hat out of shape.



We shot a .357 Magnum and the Rapid Noise Suppression worked as advertised. It drove the noise level down to a very welcome 26dB whether we were listening to some old Jimmy Reed stuff on our smartphone or while carrying on a phone conversation with friends unlucky enough to be stuck back in the office. The Pyramex Amp BT’s MSRP is $119.99



www.venturegear.com



