New Products November
2021 Issue
040 Onset
Buck Knives
The 040 Onset from Buck Knives is a framelock knife for everyday carry. Its 3 3/8″ drop-point, flat-grind blade is made of CPM S45VN steel, Bos heat-treated with a Rockwell hardness of 59-61. The Onset has a smooth ball bearing flipper, black textured G10 handle and a removable stonewash finish belt clip. MSRP: $180. For more info: (800) 326-2825, BuckKnives.com
Protector S
Wilson Combat
The Protector S is basically Wilson Combat’s standard Protector carbine. If you’ve been waiting for a top-quality rifle that’s available, the Protector S could be the one for you. Chambered in 5.56 NATO in a WC-15 platform, the carbine has a 16″ round-threaded barrel and an OAL of 33.25″. It weighs 6 lbs., 9.6 oz. empty. Wilson Combat parts include a Tactical Triggerguard, a Recon Profile Match Grade Barrel, a 12.6″ M-LOK Rail, a Tactical Trigger Unit and more. MSRP: $2,050. For more info: (800) 955-4856, ShopWilsonCombat.com
Vickers Tactical Floor Plates for the HK VP9/VP40
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown announces an addition to the Vickers Tactical collection — Vickers Tactical Floor Plates for the HK VP9/VP40. The VTMFP-010 offers the same features as existing VT/TD plates in the VTMFP series while allowing easy manipulation regardless of conditions. It’s a simple but worthy upgrade for your VP9/VP40. MSRP: $19.25. For more info: (909) 392-4757, TangoDown.com
SOG-TAC AU
SOG
The SOG-TAC AU is one of three knife families introduced by SOG. With a 3.43” blade made of CRYO D2 steel, it is the first automatic with SOG’s XR locking mechanism with an opening on both sides of the handle. The SOG-TAC AU comes in three sizes and multiple blades. The other two knives are the Pentagon OTF and the Pentagon FX. MSRP: $138.95 to $166.95 for the SOG-TAC AU. For more info: (425) 771-6230, SOGKnives.com
GLx 2x Prism with ACSS Gemini
Primary Arms Optics
The GLx 2x Prism with ACSS Gemini comes with a new reticle option for the Primary Arms Optics’ scope. Designed for 9mm carbines and AR pistols, the ACSS Gemini reticle incorporates all the features of the ACSS and adapts it for a PCC format. Weighing only 11 oz., the GLx 2x Prism is comparable to many full-size red dot and holographic weapon sights, but the ultra-clear 2x magnification and etched ACSS ballistic-compensating reticle provide additional precision at farther distances. MSRP: $369.99. For more info: (713) 344-9600, PrimaryArms.com
LR-10/AR-10 .308 Caliber Magazine
Luth-AR, LLC
The LR-10/AR-10 .308 Caliber Magazine from Luth-AR is available but due to high demand, there is a limit of 10 magazines per order. The DPMS style 20-round steel magazine has a manganese phosphate finish. The black plastic follower feeds 20 rounds of ammo reliably. A steel floor plate can be easily removed for cleaning. Fits DPMS Panther LR series rifles (.243, .260, .308 caliber) and other AR-10 / .308 lowers. MSRP: $34.95. For more info: (763)-263-0166, Luth-AR.com
Acro P-2
Aimpoint
The Aimpoint Acro P-2 is the next generation of the ACRO series of sights. With a best-in-class closed emitter system, the compact Acro P-2 includes a CR2032 battery for five years of constant-on use. Other features are a 3.5 MOA dot size, four night vision settings and six daylight settings, more. Weighing 2.1 oz (sight only), the Acro P-2 is submersible to 115 feet (35 meters). The sight also comes with an Aimpoint T10 Tool. MSRP: $599. For more info: (877) 246-7646, Aimpoint.us
Kith
CRKT
CRKT’s Kith is designed by veteran knifemaker Ken Steigerwalt. He takes inspiration from traditional midblock joints and backlock folders to create his front lock design. The Kith’s 2.95″ high-carbon stainless steel blade with a satin finish is easy to sharpen and takes an edge well. Strong and lightweight, the 2.3-oz. knife with an OAL of 6.75″ has a glass-reinforced nylon handle. The unique front lock mechanism uses the liners as springs. MSRP: $44.99. For more info: (800) 891-3100, CRKT.com
Binary Firing System GEN 3 (BFSIII)
Franklin Armory
The Binary Firing System GEN 3 (BFSIII) from Franklin Armory is a 3-position trigger. In position 3, it fires one round on pull and one round on release. The release round can be canceled by moving the patent pending selector out of Binary mode while holding the trigger back. The system works in most 9mm and .40 Cal Ruger PC Carbine trigger housings. Gunsmith installation recommended. MSRP: $299.99. For more info: (775) 783-4313, FranklinArmory.com
Pioneer Dehumidifier
SilentDry
The Pioneer Dehumidifier is the first dehumidifier for a gun case. This product has nano moisture absorption material controlling the humidity level inside the case thus protecting your gun from corrosion. A humidity indicator changes colors to let you know when it’s wet or dry. It’s reusable too. Just heat it up in a microwave. MSRP: $30. For more info: GWlife.com
TK16 V2.0
Fenix
The Fenix TK16 V2.0 delivers functionality and performance. It is a reliable and necessary tool for emergency and tactical applications. Featuring Luminus SST70 LED included with an ARB-L21-5000U battery, this tactical light emits a maximum output of up to 3,100 lumens and throws a beam distance of 380 meters. The TK16 V2.0 has a dual tactical tail switch, a strobe feature and a compact body with stainless steel strike bezel. MSRP: $99.95. For more info: Fenix-Store.com
Battle Brown Razor Muffs
Walker’s
Since their introduction, the Razor Slim Electronic Muffs by Walker’s have been the go-to hearing protection for pro shooters and enthusiasts. Now, Walker’s introduces Battle Brown Razor Muffs, a Razor line with a Battle Brown color scheme: Battle Brown Razor Slim Elect Patriot, Battle Brown Razor XTRM and the Battle Brown Razor Slim Elect. All have a 21–23 dB NRR and sound-activated compression with a 0.02-second sound reaction time. MSRP: Around $50–80 each. For more info: (877) 269-8490, WalkersGameEar.com
Radiance Camping Quilt
ALPS Mountaineering
The Radiance Camping Quilt is designed for use with a sleeping pad. Generously sized for adventurers requiring more space than what is offered by standard-size quilts and sleeping bags. With a top width of 55″, the Radiance is 72″ long and comes with an oversized footbox big enough for integrating a sleeping pad. Constructed of a nylon ripstop shell, the Radiance Quilt has a 35° F temperature rating with its TechLoft Micro insulation fill. MSRP: $179.99. For more info: (800) 344-2577, ALPSMountaineering.com