New Products July 2019 Issue
VIP Black
Nighthawk Custom
New to the VIP Series from Nighthawk Custom, the VIP Black 1911 pistol features hand-engraving by Master Engraver Bertram Edmonston and black Diamond Like Coating. The Government-frame VIP Black is chambered in .45 ACP with an OAL of 8.66" and a 5" crowned barrel. Front strap and mainspring housing serrations as well as hand serrations to the rear of the slide ejector match the Heinie black rear sight. It also has a 14-karat solid gold bead front sight and giraffe bone grips. The limited edition VIP Black comes in a custom walnut hardwood presentation case. For more info: (877) 268-4867,
Desert Brown Anodized Chassis For Modern Precision Rifle
Christensen Arms
Christensen Arms has expanded Modern Precision Rifle color options to include a Desert Brown Anodized Chassis. Additionally, the rifle is now offered in .223 Rem. in 16- or 20-barrel lengths. The .223 Rem. model uses a standard short-action receiver and includes an AICS-Compatible 10-round polymer magazine. For more info: (435) 528-7999,
1/3 Scale Woodland Elk Target
Rinehart Targets
Rinehart’s lifelike 1/3 Scale Woodland Elk Target measures 38Hx44L — one-third the size of the actual animal. Its scaled size simulates a 60-yard shot at 20 yards to hone in long-range shots in addition to making transportation easy. Solid FX Woodland Foam and an integrated Signature Series replaceable core insert allows the target to take on a number of shots from both field points and broadheads from all angles. For more info: (608) 757-8153.
Raffir Alume Grips
Pachmayr
Pachmayr has produced Raffir Alume Grips for your 1911 in black, blue, brown, green and red. Raffir Alume is a composite material with aluminum meshes in a translucent epoxy resin. It has three-dimensional textures with contrasts between satin light gray aluminum and deep-colored semi-transparent resin. The grips have a high-gloss polished finish to protect against water, weather and chemicals while adding to its elegant style. For more info: (800) 225-9626.
GameChanger
Sierra Bullets
The Sierra GameChanger hunting bullet combines match accuracy with deadly performance. Sierra re-engineered their MatchKing bullet into a hollow point design for quick expansion and fitted it with a transparent green tip for ballistic uniformity. Sierra Ammunition is offered in .243 Winchester, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, .270 Winchester and .308 Winchester. It will also be available soon in 7mm Remington, .30-06 Springfield and .300 Winchester Magnum! For more info: (888) 223-3006.
Double Badger .410/.243 WIN
Chiappa Firearms
Chiappa Firearms adds the Double Badger .410/.243 WIN. to its line of combination folding shotgun/rifles. The Double Badger features a 20" barrel and is chambered in .410 over .243 Win. It has Williams fiber optic sights, checkered semi-gloss beech wood stock and forend and a 3/8" dovetail rail for mounting a scope. For more info: (937) 835-5000,
Conquest V4 3-12x44 and 4-16x50
ZEISS
Zeiss expands its Conquest V4 Riflescope Line with two more models. The Conquest V4 3-12x44 and 4-16x50 are options for those looking for a dedicated scope for their precision shooting rifle or seeking an upgrade to their hunting rig. The 4-16x50 has a ZMOAi-1 MOA-based reticle, while the 3-12x44 has two reticle options: the ZBR-1 MOA-based reticle with windage correction holds and the Z-Plex reticle. For more info: (800) 441-3005, www.zeiss.com
STR-9
Stoeger Industries
Stoeger introduces the STR-9 striker-fired, semi-auto pistol. Chambered in 9mm with a 15+1 capacity, the STR-9 is suitable for everyday carry, home protection or fun at the range. It has a black nitride finish, interchangeable backstrap grips and a 4.17" barrel. Front and back slide serrations provide a firm grip, and a smooth-pulling, crisp trigger houses an internal safety. An accessory rail accepts a wide variety of pistol and laser lights and the reversible magazine release makes it ambidextrous. For more info: (800) 264-4962.
Wiley Tom
Montana Decoy
Montana Decoy’s Wiley Tom features extreme life-like detail on the head and eyes and can accommodate real tail or wing feathers to enhance realism. Hunters will appreciate the view-thru window for reaping, extra tail-feather slot for jake fans and flexibility to use handheld or with the included ground stake. The Wiley Tom folds easily for transport and comes with a carry bag. Unfolded, it measures 30"x30" and weighs 1 lb., 4 oz. For more info: (717) 566-1276.
4-In-1 Tool For GLOCK
Real Avid
The 4-in-1 Tool for GLOCK from Real Avid is ideal for a GLOCK owner or armorer. The spring-loaded design releases one of four essential tools at a time. You can remove pins, change front sights, remove slide lock springs and locking blocks or adjust aftermarket rear sights. The tools include a 3/32" pin punch, a micro Allen for aftermarket sights, a magnetic 3/16" hex drive for front sights and a flat blade screwdriver for prying slide-lock springs. For more info: (800) 286-0567.
Shotshell Box Caddy
MTM Case-Gard
The Shotshell Box Caddy (SSC) is a 100-round carrier, designed to take shotshells and a cell phone to the shooting line or field. The Army Green-colored caddy holds four 12-ga. 2.75" cardboard shell boxes or four MTM Shell Stackers (included). The fold over handle has two, 12-ga. “grippers” — providing two extra shells for do-over shots. While sized for 12-ga., the SSC can be used with 20-ga. down to .410 shells. For more info: (937) 890-7461.
AKOE Battlegrip
TangoDown Inc.
TangoDown Inc. has added the AKOE Battlegrip (BG-AKOE) to its lineup of products. With the grip’s comfortable ergonomic design and aggressive non-slip texture, you can do away with the painful OE “peg” that comes on your AK. Weighing 3.9 oz., the BG-AKOE is made of the same durable material as the entire Battlegrip line. For more info: (909) 392-4757.
Bear Edge 61119
Bear & Son Cutlery
The Bear Edge 61119 from Bear & Son Cutlery is an assisted sideliner pocketknife with a clip blade for multiple outdoor tasks. The 3.5" blade is made of 440 stainless steel; the handle is Realtree Edge Zytel. Weighing 3.3 oz., the Bear Edge 61119 has a length of almost 8" when open; 4.5" when closed. It also has a sideliner lock and reversible pocket clip. For more info: (800) 844-3034.
Brass Catcher
Shooting Made Easy
The Brass Catcher from Shooting Made Easy (SME) mounts to most AR style rifles to trap empty brass casings. Designed to fit onto the top of the handguard or Picatinny rail of most AR-platform rifles, the SME Brass Catcher is made of a lightweight frame with a mesh pocket. It makes harvesting clean brass easy and because it’s light, it won’t unbalance the rifle. A zipper located at the bottom of the mesh bag allows for easy removal of the shell cases. For more info: (877) 269-8490.
Hand Hawk
Hoffner Knives
The Hoffner Hand Hawk is a mini-tomahawk ideal for outdoor chores and even emergency response. Built-in tools include a gas valve cut-off, emergency hydrant de-con, 02 valve, pry tool, 0.375" ratchet drive, screw drive, pick, saw and beverage opener. It’s made of 0.1875"-thick, full tang, 440 chromium steel and paired with rugged G10 handles for a variety of uses in different environments. For more info: (281) 855-8800.
HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves For GLOCK 17
Hogue Inc.
Hogue has added two models to their line of precision fit HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves. Both sleeves are designed to fit the GLOCK 17, a favored pistol for LE, military and personal use around the world. One is made for GLOCK Gen 1, 2 and 5 and the second is for Gen 3 and 4. The Hogue HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve has a thermoplastic elastomer compound surface and is covered with Hogue’s familiar Cobblestone texture, a series of small circular bumps providing a non-slip, non-irritating grip on the rubber. For more info, (800) 438-4747.
Para 3 Lightweight
Spyderco Inc.
The Para 3 Lightweight incorporates injection-molded fiberglass-reinforced-nylon (FRN) scales, Spyderco’s high-traction Bi-Directional Texture pattern and a streamlined version of Spyderco’s Compression Lock mechanism. Its lightweight, open-backed handle reduces the knife’s weight by almost 30 percent compared to its G10-handled counterparts. Its full-flat-ground, almost-3" blade is crafted from CTS BD1N, a nitrogen-enriched high-carbon chromium steel offering a balance of hardness, edge retention and corrosion resistance. For more info: (800) 525-7770.
