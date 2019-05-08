New Products July 2019 Issue

HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves For GLOCK 17

Hogue Inc.



Hogue has added two models to their line of precision fit HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeves. Both sleeves are designed to fit the GLOCK 17, a favored pistol for LE, military and personal use around the world. One is made for GLOCK Gen 1, 2 and 5 and the second is for Gen 3 and 4. The Hogue HandALL Beavertail Grip Sleeve has a thermoplastic elastomer compound surface and is covered with Hogue’s familiar Cobblestone texture, a series of small circular bumps providing a non-slip, non-irritating grip on the rubber. For more info, (800) 438-4747.



