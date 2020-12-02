ShapeShift Modular Holster for Hellcat

Alien Gear Holsters

Alien Gear announces the ShapeShift Modular Holster System for the Springfield Hellcat and Hellcat OSP. The Hellcat OSP holster has a pocket for an optic compatible with the Shield RMSc or a compact optic of the same dimensions. The pocket protects the optic, keeps the user from being poked or prodded and prevents clothing from being torn by the optic when carrying the pistol. MSRP: $45.88. For more info: (208) 215-2046, AlienGearHolsters.com