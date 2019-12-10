G3 Polymer 9mm Pistol

Taurus



The G3 Polymer 9mm Pistol is the first full-size pistol in Taurus’ G-series. For the past years, its precursor, the Taurus G2c pistol has been one of the most popular everyday carry 9mm handguns because it is reliable, ergonomically designed, easy to operate and has a good cost-to-performance ratio. The Taurus G3 is the answer to requests for a 4"-barrel version of the G2c. Highlights of the G3 include stippling across the grip, an ergonomic palm swell, side-frame memory pads, a Picatinny rail and a 6-lb. trigger. The G3 comes with two 14-round mags and one 17-round mag. OAL is 7.5". For more info: (800) 327-3776.



www.taurususa.com

