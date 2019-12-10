New Products February
2020 Issue
Springfield Armory Hellcat Holsters
CrossBreed Holsters
Springfield Armory Hellcat Holsters from CrossBreed have been made available to coincide with the launch of the new 9mm pistol. IWB holsters for the Hellcat are the SuperTuck, Reckoning, MiniTuck, Freedom Carry and Appendix Carry; OWB are the SnapSlide, SuperSlide or DropSlide. Other concealed carry options for Hellcat owners include the Modular Belly Band, Cargo Pocket Rocket, Purse Defender, Small Purse Defender, Pac Mat and Mini Pac Mat plus mag carriers. For more info: (888) 732-5011.
www.crossbreedholsters.com
Holsters For The SIG P320 XCompact
Comp-Tac
Holsters for the SIG P320 XCompact are now offered by Comp-Tac. They are the 1) MTAC — IWB, hybrid holster with 2-layer backing and a Kydex shell; 2) International — OWB with a modular mounting system (for range use and competitive shooting); 3) Warrior — all-Kydex, OWB holster with a pancake-style design that fits close to the body for easy OWB concealment; and 4) eV2 — appendix AIWB holster designed for casual everyday carry as well as deep concealment. For more info: (281) 209-3040.
www.comp-tac.com
TP9 Elite Sub Compact
Century Arms
The TP9 Elite Sub Compact (SC) is an addition to Century Arms’ Canik line of handguns. Chambered in 9mm with a 12-round standard capacity, it’s concealable, lightweight and reliable. The double-stacked, striker-fired polymer pistol weighs 24.78 oz. with a width of 1.45" and an OAL of 6.70". It comes standard with a tungsten slide and black frame, a loaded-chamber indicator, ambidextrous-slide and reversible-magazine release, white dot phosphorous front sight and black-out rear sight and more. For more info: (800) 991-4867
www.centuryarms.com
MBA-5 Buttstock
Luth-AR
The Luth-AR MBA-5 Buttstock is designed as an affordable, lightweight, adjustable carbine buttstock with a paddle-style adjustment lever for rapid positioning. The wide, flared cheek rest provides a comfortable cheek weld; the integrated Picatinny rail allows a mono-pod or other accessories to be attached. The MBA-5 is designed to fit either Mil-Spec or commercial carbine buffer tubes and includes an anti-rattle clamp. For more info: (763) 263-0166.
www.luth-ar.com
PrOlix Lubricant
ProChemCo PrOlix
The PrOlix Lubricant — a citrus-based biodegradable cleaner pioneered in 1995 — now sports new packaging. It’s the first successful “all-in-one” gun care product. That it is made of 89 percent (or greater) renewable resources shows the company’s “commitment to sustainable practices and caring for the environment.” Both the PrOlix Cleaner/Lubricant Dry Tech line and the “gun-oil and grease replacer” PrOlix Xtra-T Dry Lube (in picture) can remove carbon, copper, lead, shotgun plastic residue and black powder. For more info: (801) 569-2763.
www.prolixlubricant.com
LAR-22 Series Rifles
Rock River Arms
Rock River Arms recently launched its LAR-22 Series Rifles with three variants: the Tactical Carbine, Mid A4 and the NM A4 CMP Trainer. The Tactical Carbine is ideal for tactical training or target plinking. The Mid A4 is a more traditional A4-style firearm. The Tactical Carbine and the Mid A4 are offered either with forged aluminum upper and lower receivers or with RRA’s polymer upper and lower receivers. The NM A4 CMP Trainer is built as a stand-in practice rifle for a CMP National Match competition. It combines a precision 20" stainless steel heavy barrel with RRA’s NM CMP TRO free-float rifle-length handguard. For more info: (309) 792-5780.
www.rockriverarms.com
Walther PPQ M2 Coyote Tan
Walther Arms
The Walther PPQ is comfortable, elegant, efficient and effective. It is now offered in Coyote Tan finish and called the PPQ M2 Coyote Tan. Both slide and frame are Cerakote Coyote Tan while the trigger, mag release, slide release barrel and backstrap remain black. Available in limited quantities, the PPQ M2 Coyote Tan has interchangeable backstraps, an ambidextrous slide stop and reversible button-style magazine release. For more info: (479) 242-8500 ext. 507.
www.waltherarms.com
G3 Polymer 9mm Pistol
Taurus
The G3 Polymer 9mm Pistol is the first full-size pistol in Taurus’ G-series. For the past years, its precursor, the Taurus G2c pistol has been one of the most popular everyday carry 9mm handguns because it is reliable, ergonomically designed, easy to operate and has a good cost-to-performance ratio. The Taurus G3 is the answer to requests for a 4"-barrel version of the G2c. Highlights of the G3 include stippling across the grip, an ergonomic palm swell, side-frame memory pads, a Picatinny rail and a 6-lb. trigger. The G3 comes with two 14-round mags and one 17-round mag. OAL is 7.5". For more info: (800) 327-3776.
www.taurususa.com
GLOCK 19 Gen 5 Tactical Custom Model
ALTAMONT
The GLOCK 19 Gen 5 Tactical Custom Model from ALTAMONT is the only G10 GLOCK upgrade on the market. And it’s the only Gen 5 with an upgraded Fingergroove Fronstrap. ALTAMONT’s GLOCK 19 features a permanent G10 reinforced polymer frame as well as a G10 grip and finger-groove front-strap inserts. The custom G19 slide has front serrations and deep star stipples in a gray/black finish. For more info: (800) 626-5774.
www.altamontco.com
RAM Night Sights
XS Sights
The RAM Night Sights from XS Sights are the brightest sight options for fast and accurate shooting in bright and low light. The RAM (radioactive material) night sights have a traditional 3-dot tritium, notch and post sight picture. The rear sight is blacked out to increase contrast against the bright orange or green front sight. The front sight features XS’s Ember Glow Dot technology that absorbs ambient light and glows in low light. The sights fit standard holster options for various models of GLOCK, Smith & Wesson, SIG SAUER and more. For more info: (888) 744-4880.
www.xssights.com
Precision 37" Double-Rifle Case
Highland Tactical
Highland Tactical’s Precision 37" Double-Rifle Case allows shooters to safely and easily transport equipment to and from the range. Measuring 37"x13"x6", it comfortably stores up to two firearms as well as other range gear. The Precision 37" Double-Rifle Case includes a detachable case for a pistol and five magazines. There is MOLLE-compatible webbing on the front panel of the case for attaching extra gear.
www.hltactical.com
Double-Pistol Bag and 10/22 Takedown Bag
Hogue Inc.
The Medium Double-Pistol Bag and 10/22 Takedown Bag, the latest additions to the Hogue Gear line, are designed to securely transport firearms and accessories. The former is created for shooters who transport more than one sidearm and to prevent damage to them during transport. The latter, designed as a multi-purpose gear bag, can house a rifle with a Hogue tactical stock and scope plus an extra barrel and forend. For more info: (800) 438-4747.
www.hogueinc.com
QUELL
Wilson Combat
The QUELL rifle suppressor from Wilson Combat offers exceptional sound attenuation. The hard-use suppressor solution from Wilson Combat weighs 15.9-oz. (19 oz. with the suppressor mount) and has a Magnum caliber rating ideal for any carbine or rifle. The 6.9" long, 1.5" diameter QUELL is built of 100 percent hardened 17-4 PH stainless steel and completely sealed with circumferential welds. The QUELL’s construction allows it to be used in full-auto, supersonic rifles and more. For more info: (800) 955-4856.
www.wilsoncombat.com