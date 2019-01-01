MTM Tactical Magazine Storage Can

As my collection of handguns grew, keeping up with extra magazines became problematic. I like to keep mags handy and for guns I carry, I like to keep some of those magazines loaded. Leaving magazines in the case with the gun isn’t handy and those cases are all in a closet anyway. Shelf space in the safe is at a premium too. Magazines were everywhere, except where I needed one, when I needed it.



Then I discovered the handy Handgun Magazine Cans made by MTM Case-Gard. They make them for all sorts of magazines: single- and double-stack pistol mags, AR magazines and probably a lot more I don’t know about. My “thing” is primarily handguns and discovering these cases has been a real problem solver for me. When I first saw the MTM cans I bought several and it didn’t take long to fill them up. I organized the double-stacks by caliber and make and model of gun. The interior foam insert has cutouts for 10 magazines per can, making it easy in and easy out. It doesn’t matter if they’re loaded or empty; the mags are ready for immediate deployment when I’m ready to go shooting or just to arm up with a particular gun.