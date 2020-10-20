This isn’t a new product by any stretch but every time I head to the range for a product review, I’m so happy I own an MTM Predator Shooting Table. Shaped like a traditional shooting bench, the table folds into a lightweight, compact package that’s easy to transport and stow in my garage. Best of all, it offers a quick, stable surface anywhere on the range or even in the field.

The 30″ tall table also has three molded-in gun barrel notches so you can stand up long guns and there are even grips for easy carrying. In addition to sighting-in and general shooting range duties, the table works well as an indoor cleaning bench to avoid having to explain why your gun solvent ate off the finish from the kitchen table.

Retail price: around $60

www.mtmcase-gard.com

