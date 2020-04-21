Mounts Count!

1. Check first the bases fit the receiver contour, holes align, and front and rear bases are of correct height.

2. Lay your scope across the bases. Will rings support the scope where you want them? An extension ring or base can shift ring position.

3. Use a hard, close-fitting screwdriver tip. Bases must be tight! A torque wrench from Brownells helps.

4. I don’t use Loc-Tite or other thread-seizing compound. Think! You may later want to take things apart.

5. Check ring edges and interiors for burrs. To get a perfect fit, lap split rings with a kit from Brownells.

6. These days, mixing ring halves may be OK; but I keep ring halves paired as packaged.

7. Ring liners to grip or (per Burris) better align scopes fill a need you may or may not have.

8. When slipping a Weaver Tip-Off ring onto a scope, pad the lip with a slip of paper to protect the scope finish.

9. Grease the dovetail on a ring before turning it into its slot with a 1″ dowel. (Don’t use the scope!)

10. I wipe rings and screws with an oily rag, then rings with a dry rag, and ensure the scope tube is clean.

11. With horizontally split rings, leave the bottom halves or bases loose on the rifle to let the scope align itself before you snug top halves.

12. Vertically split rings should grip at top and bottom evenly, and be solidly locked to the base!

13. Locate the scope in the rings; leave 1/8″ free tube between the rings and turret and tube junctures.

14. Snug one ring and cheek the rifle fast. If you don’t get a full field of view, move the scope. Check all clearances: power ring/base, objective bell/barrel, ocular bell/bolt knob (cycle the bolt!).

15. Use a level or eyeball the reticle to square it up without letting the scope slide forward or back. Before cinching a Weaver ring, rotate the scope slightly toward the lip side; cinching will rotate it back.

16. Snug one ring, cheek the rifle with your eyes closed, open them to check eye relief and reticle. Adjust.

17. Tighten both rings, alternating screws as you would lug nuts when installing a tire. No need to make them cry for mercy, per base screws. Over-tightened rings can dent, even crush scope tubes.

18. Rings tight, and ready for cinching to a Weaver or Picatinny rail, tug the scope against the rail’s lugs as you snug rail screws. The lugs will jerk against the rings in recoil. Deny them a running start.

Before you give screws their final turns, leave the rifle overnight then cheek it fast. If the reticle got crooked as you slept, adjust. I often fire from slinged-up prone so check eye relief in this position.