Enter To Win Savage 110 High Country Rifle Prize Package!

Mitch Rosen Extraordinary Gunleather

Written By Brent Wheat
2020
1

With each passing year I better understand the value of spending a little more money initially to buy the best quality possible rather than mess around with the folly and aggravation of cheaper products — and so it goes with Mitch Rosen Extraordinary Gunleather. I recently got an “Uncle Sal’s Decision II SF” holster for my Colt Gunsight CCO and after slipping my gat into the leather sheath, I realized this is the holster my first-rate gun has always deserved.

The USD II is a fully-lined slimline inside-the-waistband holster with sight rails. If leather could be called “mil-spec,” the Mitch Rosen product would certainly fill the bill as the material and construction is both stout and wholly flawless. I’ve not found it lacking in any respect and based on construction quality, I’ll probably still be using this holster decades from now at the old folks home. (It’s concealed, after all!)

Gun leather is too often an afterthought, but if you want true professional-grade equipment, you can’t go wrong with Mitch Rosen. MSRP: $230

www.mitchrosen.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine September 2020 Issue Now!

2020
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Mitch Rosen...
With each passing year I better understand the value of spending a little more money initially to buy the best quality possible rather than mess around with...
Read Full Article
Levergun Loads:...
In 1860, B. Tyler Henry received a patent for a truly landmark rifle. With a lever-operated action using a copper cartridge case, the Model of 1860 (or...
Read Full Article
SIG SAUER...
With the SIG Custom Works P320 Fire Control Unit, you can build your dream pistol from the ground up, starting with the soul of the SIG SAUER P320.
Read Full Article