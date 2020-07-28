With each passing year I better understand the value of spending a little more money initially to buy the best quality possible rather than mess around with the folly and aggravation of cheaper products — and so it goes with Mitch Rosen Extraordinary Gunleather. I recently got an “Uncle Sal’s Decision II SF” holster for my Colt Gunsight CCO and after slipping my gat into the leather sheath, I realized this is the holster my first-rate gun has always deserved.

The USD II is a fully-lined slimline inside-the-waistband holster with sight rails. If leather could be called “mil-spec,” the Mitch Rosen product would certainly fill the bill as the material and construction is both stout and wholly flawless. I’ve not found it lacking in any respect and based on construction quality, I’ll probably still be using this holster decades from now at the old folks home. (It’s concealed, after all!)

Gun leather is too often an afterthought, but if you want true professional-grade equipment, you can’t go wrong with Mitch Rosen. MSRP: $230

www.mitchrosen.com

