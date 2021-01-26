MEPRO FUBS Offer Backup, Backup AR Sights

When you first start shooting, it’s recommended you train with iron sights before adding an optic. The rationale being, should your optic go down due to battery or physical failure, you’ll be forced to revert back to traditional iron sights. However, with the growing popularity of red dot sights and low power variable optics on AR-style rifles and pistols, iron sights primarily serve as backups.

An SK Group member, Meprolight offers optic solutions for shooting sports, self-defense, hunting, military and law enforcement, including illuminated night sights. New for 2021, Meprolight’s Folding Back-Up Sights (FUBS) offer tritium-enhanced front and rear iron sights in a low-profile design.

A simplified version of Meprolight/F.A.B. Defense FRBS sights, the new FUBS are made from fiberglass-reinforced polymer and metal for a lightweight, but durable construction and feature a spring-based locking mechanism to quickly flip up and deploy the sights on any compatible MIL-STD 1913 Picatinny rail.