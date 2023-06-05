Leather On Steel

El Paso Saddlery

Considering the prominence of El Paso in Old West lore, perhaps it’s no surprise El Paso Saddlery remains one of the most respected makers of Western leather. Boasting a history dating back to 1889, it has passed through several changes in ownership,reportedly being associated with S.D. Myres at one point. They’ve made holsters for such legendary figures as Gen. George S. Patton (who also purchased his famed Colt SAA in El Paso), John Wayne and John Wesley Hardin, who is buried in El Paso and for whom the saddlery made the shoulder holster now cataloged as the 1895 Hardin. Ironically, El Paso also produces the 1890 holster, a version of which was worn by John Selman who fatally shot Hardin Jack McCall-style — in the back of the head.

Though El Paso Saddlery makes a full line of modern concealment leather — and I mean leather, go elsewhere for Kydex — the one that caught my attention is the 1930 Austin. The Brill-type holster is available for single- and double-action revolvers as well as some semiautos. Like all El Paso holsters, it’s available in either russet brown or black, and with several different stamping options ranging from basketweave and border stamping to floral carving. Other options include a hammer thong or strap.

The version I ordered (at retail) is black with fish-scale stamping and sized for a Government Model M1911. The particular pistol I had in mind for it is a 1912-style Colt finished in the correct grayish charcoal blue offset by fire blue small parts … which made me grateful for the protection the holster’s suede lining offers the high polish. Candidly, I had some second thoughts about black, as the russet seems to show off the stamping a bit better, but the subdued black seems to pair well with the gun’s flash. Be prepared: El Paso gives fair warning the holsters are made one at a time to order and you should expect a couple months’ wait.