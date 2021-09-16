I may have been the ripe old age of 12 the first time I saw an advertisement in an outdoor periodical touting a German-made knife called the “White Hunter” by Puma.

Immediately, I wanted one. The 6” blade was odd-shaped, thin in the middle but widening up toward the tip with an almost-round profile featuring a drop point, upswept cutting edge and — back along the edge toward the handle — about an inch of serrations. On top, just ahead of the bolster was a serrated thumb rest. It had beautiful stag handle panels on both sides of the full tang and a hole through the handle near the butt for a lanyard.

Here was a knife even a boy could recognize was something special, designed for people who hunted game and personally field-dressed their kill. When I saw the asking price, I just decided to drool a while longer and turn the page. This exercise went on for many months, maybe a couple of years, until I didn’t see the ads anymore, by which time I’d resigned myself to the fact that owning one of these gems was out of the question, and besides, by then I had discovered girls. Eventually, it occurred to me expensive knives were not as much trouble but the Puma White Hunter remained out of my budget.

The Puma White Hunter, introduced in this country in the late 1950s, weighs less than 8.5 ounces but it’s a hefty lightweight. Overall length is 10.63” and the blade thickness is 0.20 inches. It’s a stout knife built for the field.