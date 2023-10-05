EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

HI-VIZ Orange Cerakote Space Pen

Written By Brent Wheat
2023
0

The Fisher Space pen is fantastic in the rain, under water or on nearly every writable surface, so how could I love it anymore? It’s easy with their new HI-VIZ Orange Cerakote model.

The Cap-O-Matic version is considered their workhorse model. There are two — one in gray and one in flat dark earth — sitting literally at hand while I type this. However, after years of use, I’ve found one major problem with Space Pens of all types: They tend to disappear. Seems like, between carelessness on my part and the obvious value they represent to everyone else, the darn things regularly disappear.

The problem is now solved, thanks to the garish blaze-orange Cerakote model. I almost dare somebody to “requisition” the pen I use constantly for writing on targets, general note taking and as a possible self-defense weapon. (Okay, Fisher doesn’t recommend this but I think it would work fine!)

MSRP: Around $25
SpacePen.com

