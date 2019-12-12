Henry Side Gate
Lever Action .410
A Handsome Smoothbore
We’ve heard from people who think the .410 bore is a poor choice for wingshooters — an opinion with which we wholeheartedly disagree. From the early days in the last century when the cartridge put many dinners in the pot for Depression-era families to the present, the .410 remains a viable choice for hunting and recreation.
Now comes a new small-bore model with plenty of potential for small-game hunters and proves the lever gun has yet to outlive its days.
Side Gate Lever Action
Earlier this year, Henry Repeating Arms announced their first side gate lever actions, available in classic chamberings of .30-30, .38-55 and .35 Remington. Since then, the leading levergun manufacturer has produced two additional models in .45-70 and .410 bore — the latter of which caught my attention.
Up until now, Henry had only offered the .410 in a break-top single shot and a lever action, both on steel frames. However, the new side gate lever sports a polished brass receiver with matching buttplate and barrel ring around a handsome blued steel barrel. The magazine tube, bolt, hammer and lever are also blued and provide a contrast to the American walnut stock and forend, which feature checkering and scrollwork, including the Henry brand name.
Looking closer, the shotgun has a fully adjustable semi-buckhorn rear sight with a diamond insert while the ramp front sight has a 0.062" ivory bead. For those not opposed to the idea, the receiver is also drilled and tapped for Weaver scope mounts.
But point-and-shoot hunting is where Henry sees this new side-gate smoothbore shotgun really excelling. With a cylinder choke 19.8" barrel and five-round tubular magazine, this levergun is a natural for hunting tight cover where you may have to swing fast and shoot instinctively.
It’s worth noting this shotgun takes 2.5" .410 shells only, but the tubular magazine can be removed for quick and safe unloading in the field or at home. A transfer bar safety was also included in the design.
Weighing just over 7 lbs., Henry designers also included QD sling swivel studs on the barrel band and under the stock in the rear for the addition of a sling. From end to end the shotgun measures 38.1" long. The curved buttplate allows for a 14" length of pull.
According to Henry, you can use the new .410 side-gate lever shotgun “to bust clays, hunt grouse or brag to your friends that you own one of the sharpest looking shotguns on the market.” And who doesn’t want to do all of that?
MSRP for the .410 model, and all new side-gate lever rifles, is $1,045.
For more info: www.henryusa.com
Phone: (210) 858-4400
