Personally I like inside-the-waistband holsters best for concealed carry but there is always the problem of keeping holster and pants secure and within alignment. This problem is officially solved now I’ve found HAWG Holsters.

They are attractive carbon-fiber-pattern Kydex holsters fitting 250 different models but this isn’t the most noteworthy feature — the Ulticlip 3 is. The clip is designed to catch your trousers instead of your belt and once engaged, you’re more likely to get a certain news network to finally admit they’re all communists than to separate the holster from your pants. There is also a version for attaching to the belt.

HAWG holsters and accessories are one of the few brands sold in the Gunsite Academy pro shop so you know they pass muster for serious concealed carry use. Best of all, HAWG is a small, one-man, pro-law-enforcement, veteran-owned shop so you can feel good wearing it.

MSRP: starting around $55

www.hawgholsters.com