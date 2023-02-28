In the past few years, hunters and anglers have been discovering Havalon replaceable blade systems and apparently like what they saw. Their Piranta folding knife, released in 2005, introduced hunters and anglers to the ease and precision medical scalpel blades offer when dressing game or cleaning fish — and when one blade was used up, a new one could replace it within seconds. Once the concept took off, Havalon added larger models, multi-blade models, and more recently a multi-tool using their scalpel system. We bring you here the Havalon REDI, the company’s first scalpel-based EDC.

The REDI uses larger and thicker replaceable blades than normal scalpels. Two 3.0″ Drop Point style blades come with the REDI — one is plain edge and the other is partially serrated. The AUS-8 stainless steel blades are proprietary to the REDI and the thicker steel allows them to be re-sharpened. The REDI is treated to a beefier new slide locking system, which keeps the blade positively locked into place at all times. A liner-lock inside the frame keeps the blade assembly rigid when deployed. The REDI’s 4.4″ handle, available in green or black, is nicely sculpted reinforced nylon with checkering for enhanced grip — and there’s a tip-up pocket clip on the backside, positional for right- or left-hand carry, to keep the REDI at the ready.