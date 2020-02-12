Handloading With Acme “Lipstick” Bullets

The New Acme

Now, Acme is being applied to a relatively new line of bullets and in this case the name is definitely apropos. I have been shooting hundreds upon hundreds of Acme Bullets in both sixguns and semi-automatics the past couple months and if they are not at the highest point, the peak of perfection, they are certainly exceptionally close.

Acme Bullet Company itself labels them as “Lipstick” Bullets due to the bright red coating. This is a HiTek coating applied to cast bullets of a 92-6-2 alloy with the 92 representing 92 percent lead and the others tin and antimony. Acme says the coating is bonded to the bullet on a molecular level and completely encapsulates it. Acme lists several benefits to the coating.

It prevents lead-to-bore contact which, of course, virtually eliminates any leading.

Since there is no wax or lube on the bullets, there is less smoke, making them very range friendly especially if shooting indoors.

The coating helps facilitate feeding in semi-automatic pistols and can be shot through polygonal rifling.

They also claim higher velocities without leading and I also experienced higher velocities than expected. An example of this was their 158-gr. SWC coated bullet loaded over 14.0 grains of #2400 in .357 Magnum brass which gave me muzzle velocities right at 1,465 fps in a relatively short 5-1/2″ length barrel.